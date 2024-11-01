AutomationDirect offers Schmersal 250 Series heavy-duty limit switches

AutomationDirect has added new Schmersal 250 series heavy-duty limit switches featuring rugged cast iron housings for the harshest environments. The selection includes models with side rotary levers with metal or plastic rollers, metal belt alignment rollers, and high-temperature models with metal rollers. The belt alignment switches prevent costly equipment damage by providing warning, alarm, or auto-align signals when a conveyor belt drifts too far to one side and activates the switch.

The new Schmersal limit switches are UL listed, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. They offer a high IP65/66/67 protection rating and a 1-year warranty. Prices start at $490.00 (TD250-02Z).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/limit-switch.