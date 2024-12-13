AutomationDirect offers Teknokol Eco series HMI enclosures and suspension arm systems

AutomationDirect has added Teknokol Eco series HMI enclosures and suspension arm systems which are designed to work together to provide customized, adjustable HMI panels using a selection of components and cut-to-length arm profiles. These suspension systems allow the HMI to be relocated as needed for better HMI visibility and operator comfort.

The medium-duty TK060 series suspension arm system is designed for lighter loads while the TK120 series offers the same design flexibility but is a heavy-duty option for heavier enclosures. Both models use custom-ordered arm profiles that can be ordered precut to fit specific applications.

Several accessories have also been added, including various handle options that can be mounted on the sides or bottom of the enclosure and removable front plates.

Teknokol HMI enclosures start at $349.00, suspension arm system components start at $27.00, and accessories start at $26.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.