Design World

AutomationDirect offers WAGO lean managed industrial Ethernet switches

By |

AutomationDirect has added WAGO lean managed industrial Ethernet switches that provide a cost-effective managed network solution. These switches integrate principles of lean manufacturing into their design and functionality, offering advantages such as waste reduction, improved efficiency, and more. Their web-based interface and easy-to-use diagnostic tools reduce configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting time, and the diverse communication protocol choices eliminate the need for specialized switches, making these switches ideal for IIoT applications.

The VLAN support allows logical segmentation of the network, which improves traffic management and performance with efficient bandwidth utilization. Select models add MAC Security, which limits unauthorized network access, helps isolate traffic, and improves overall network security without the need for expensive complex hardware.

The new WAGO lean managed switches start at $713.00 (852-1812).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/lean-managed-switches.

Filed Under: Ethernet — cables • hubs • switches
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Srabanti Chakraborty

Srabanti Chakraborty has been associated with engineering.com as an editor for the last ten years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and has completed specialized professional courses such as eDAST from CMC and the CCNP networking course. A regular reader of science journals, she stays informed about the latest advancements in AI and space research.

Search Design World