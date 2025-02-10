AutomationDirect offers WEG CFW320 AC VFDs, SSW900 soft starters

AutomationDirect has added general-purpose WEG CFW320 AC drives and full-featured SSW900 soft starters. The CFW320 series VFDs offer all the features of the existing CFW300, including a compact size, a built-in operator interface (HMI), and an embedded SoftPLC, but provide support for 460 VAC and Ethernet communications. These drives support 230 VAC 3-phase motors up to 5hp and 460 VAC motors up to 10hp. Dynamic braking is built in on many models, so no external braking chopper is required. The optional Ethernet module communicates over EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP.

The new SSW900 soft starters offer motor support up to 950A and a voltage range of 220-575 VAC. These soft starters feature an advanced setup with parameter help and event history on the included HMI. Software setup is optional using free WPS software and the same software is used for all WEG drives and soft starters. Ethernet communication is optional on the SSW900.

All WEG AC drives, soft starters, and accessories come with a 1-year warranty. WEG CFW320 drives start at $165.00 and the SSW900 soft starters start at $860.00.

