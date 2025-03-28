AutomationDirect offers Wenglor OPT25 series laser measurement sensors

AutomationDirect has added Wenglor OPT25 series laser measurement sensors that offer best-in-class distance sensing for ranges within 1 meter. These sensors are IO-Link v1.1 compatible, employ a Class 1 red or Class 2 blue laser, use triangulation to measure distances with extreme accuracy, and can reliably detect tiny objects with a reproducibility up to 0.8μm.

Powered by Wenglor’s proprietary TripleA technology, the OPT25 series ensures precise distance readings regardless of object material, color, or shape, even in demanding environments with fluctuating light and temperature conditions. They can even detect flat objects directly in front of a background. Signal splitters are also offered that allow two sensors to make automatic thickness measurements.

Blue laser light models provide enhanced performance for red-hot or organic surfaces, polished metals, shiny plastics, or dark paints. The shorter wavelength blue laser light does not penetrate as deeply into the surface, resulting in high accuracy. Sensor configuration methods vary by model, with options including a teach-in button, an easy-to-read OLED display, or the intuitive Wenglor weCon Bluetooth app.

The new Wenglor laser measurement sensors are UL Listed, CE and UKCA marked, and RoHS compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $802.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/photoelectric.