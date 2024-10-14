AutomationDirect offers Wera multi-bit driver, hex keys

AutomationDirect has added more top-of-the-line Wera tool options to their continuously growing Tool and Test Equipment lineup. New tool sets include maintenance sets, a Joker self-setting/self-adjusting wrench set, a Tool-Check PLUS socket/driver bit set, and Kraftform Kompakt multi-bit screwdriver sets.

Screwdriver additions include Kraftform Micro precision screwdriver sets, Kraftform Kompakt multi-bit screwdriver sets and multi-bit handles. More torque screwdrivers including Kraftform Safe-Torque compact adjustable torque screwdrivers and an adjustable torque screwdriver with pistol handle.

They’ve also added more options for Hex-Plus hex and torx L-key wrenches as well as a selection of Joker self-setting/self-adjusting ratcheting wrenches in various sizes.

The new Wera tool sets start at $42.00, multi-bit screwdrivers start at $22.00, torque screwdrivers start at $90.00, Hex-Plus L-keys start at $12.00, and Joker adjustable wrenches start at $38.00.

