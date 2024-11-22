AutomationDirect provides Schneider Electric Easy TeSys series IEC motor controls

AutomationDirect has added Schneider Electric Easy TeSys series manual motor protectors, contactors, thermal overload relays, and accessories to their lineup of motor control products. Schneider Electric Easy TeSys series IEC manual motor protectors are compact, easy to use, and cover the functions of disconnect, controller, thermal overload relay, and branch circuit protection in a single device. They are pushbutton operated and available in ratings up to 32A.

Easy TeSys series IEC magnetic contactors offer a compact design for easy installation, a 45mm frame width, and a long life expectancy of up to one million electrical operations. They have a built-in N.O. auxiliary contact and are available in a variety of coil voltages, with ratings from 3 to 20 hp (38A) at 480 VAC.

Schneider Electric Easy TeSys series IEC thermal overload relays offer an adjustable current range and are designed for direct connection to the Easy TeSys contactors. They protect against overloads, phase failures, and long starting times and are available in ratings up to 32A.

The new Schneider Electric motor controls have a 1-year warranty and are UL listed, CSA approved, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. The Easy TeSys series IEC manual motor protectors start at $69.00, contactors start at $29.50, and thermal overload relays start at $29.50.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/motor-controls.