AutomationDirect RFID Standalone R/W Unit

AutomationDirect has added an all-in-one RFID standalone R/W unit to their Barcode/ RFID / Vision product category. This unit comes complete with an RFID R/W device, antenna, and EtherNet/IP interface built in and is designed for easy integration into an existing EtherNet/IP network.

This standalone unit is optimized for high speeds and large data transfer, has a maximum read/write distance of 220mm depending on the type of tags used, operates on RFID high frequency of 13.56 MHz per ISO 15693, and features an IP67 protection rating.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/rfid-devices