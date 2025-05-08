Automotive ambient light sensor produces I2C signal output

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has introduced the VEML4031X00, an AEC-Q100 qualified ambient light sensor designed for automotive applications. The sensor integrates an ambient light sensing (ALS) photodiode and an infrared (IR) photodiode within a compact surface-mount package measuring 4.38 mm × 1.45 mm × 0.6 mm. Its narrow width allows for use in space-limited designs, including those featuring narrow bezels.

The VEML4031X00 is engineered to provide precise light detection that aligns with the human eye’s spectral response. It includes a dedicated IR channel, which helps distinguish ambient light sources based on their spectral content. The sensor supports an ambient light detection range from 0 lux to 172,000 lux. Its resolution of 0.0026 lx/count allows it to detect very low light levels, which supports installation behind dark or tinted cover materials without significant signal degradation.

The device operates across a temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C, making it suitable for applications in automotive interior systems, such as infotainment displays, backlight adjustment, heads-up displays, and dimming systems for mirrors and interior lighting. Communication with host controllers is enabled through an I²C interface, and the device supports an interrupt output for efficient system integration.

Electrical characteristics include a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V and an I²C interface voltage range from 1.7 V to 3.6 V. The typical shutdown current is rated at 0.5 μA, which contributes to energy efficiency in standby conditions. The device complies with RoHS directives, is halogen-free, and conforms to Vishay’s environmental specifications. It is rated with a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 2a and has a floor life of four weeks per J-STD-020 standards.

The VEML4031X00 is currently available in both sample and production volumes, with standard lead times reported at approximately 14 weeks.