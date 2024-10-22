Automotive fingerprint sensors boast temperature range up to 105°C

Infineon Technologies AG launches the new automotive-qualified fingerprint sensor ICs CYFP10020A00 and CYFP10020S00. The devices are optimized for attaching to Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G microcontroller family and comply with the AEC-Q100 requirements for the automotive industry. The sensors offer powerful fingerprint identification and authentication capabilities. This makes them ideal for in-vehicle personalization and payment authentication, such as charging, parking, or other services, as well as for authentication and identification applications outside the automotive sector. Infineon has partnered with Precise Biometrics for Biomatch algorithm software to provide a best-in-class fingerprint identification and authentication solution.

The CYFP10020A00 sensor supports an operating temperature range of -40 to +85 °C, while the CYFP10020S00 supports -40 to +105 °C. Both sensors’ precision capacitive circuitry enables accurate capture of the ridge and valley patterns of a user’s fingerprint. The sensors detect finger touch-down and lift-off events. Optionally, the sensor can track the movement of the user’s finger and act as a small trackpad suitable for scrolling and selecting menus. The devices can be optimized for different types of coatings and bezels. This flexibility allows customers to customize the look and feel of the entire module to best meet their design goals. The sensors feature an 8 x 8 mm sensing area on an 8.9 x 9.3 mm BGA package and support power supply options ranging from 1.8 to 5.5 V. The fingerprint data is encrypted with an on-chip AES hardware block and output via an SPI interface to the host-MCU (e.g. TRAVEO T2G microcontroller).

The new automotive-qualified fingerprint sensor ICs CYFP10020A00 and CYFP10020S00 are now available, as well as an evaluation kit (KIT-FPG1-T2G-B-E-2M). They will be showcased at Infineon’s global technology forum OktoberTech 2024 in Silicon Valley on 17 October.