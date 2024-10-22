Automotive touch controller features water droplet resistance

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the Automotive PSoC Multitouch GEN8XL (IAAT818X), a new generation of touch controllers. Designed for OLED and micro-LED displays up to 24 inches, the touch controller delivers performance and frame rates that meet today’s demands. It ensures a seamless user experience on various touch-based interfaces, such as touchscreens, touchpads, and sliders, while meeting the rigorous automotive standards for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC IEC 61967), including chip-level emission, conducted emission (IEC 62132), and radiated emission (ISO 11452).

The PSoC Automotive Multitouch GEN8XL is AEC-Q100 qualified as well as Auto-SPICE level 3 and ASIL-B compliant. It is offered in two different packages, 128-pin and 100-pin TQFP. The touch controller operates reliably despite water droplets, condensation, or sweat and enables users to perform touch operations with gloves up to 4mm. The touch controller’s design allows for scalability to accommodate larger screen sizes, with the possibility of supporting screens up to 55 inches via the implementation of multi-chip architectures. It also supports advanced add-on features like a rotary dial and built-in haptics.

Infineon offers a comprehensive support package, including application firmware, design guidance for sensors, and Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC), as well as a touch tuning host emulator (TTHE) tuning, to facilitate seamless integration and production.

The Automotive PSoC Multitouch GEN8XL (IAAT818X) is expected to go into production in Q4 2025, samples are available now. A demo of the new controller will be showcased at Infineon’s global technology forum OktoberTech 2024 in Silicon Valley on 17 October and at electronica 2024 in Munich from November 12 to 15 (hall C3, booth 502).