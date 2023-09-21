Avoid the Trap of Overengineering: A Just-Right Approach to Robotic Automation

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face the same labor shortages, rising operational costs, and lead- time pressure as the world’s largest companies. Automating processes like welding, palletizing, or CNC machining can deliver similar productivity gains to global manufacturers and job shops alike. The difference is that SMEs typically have less money to invest up front and less in-house expertise to advise, program, and implement an automation system. Can a combination of low-cost robotics and as-needed expertise help level the playing field?

Identify the underlying issue

Understanding where the source of production issues is essential to finding the right solution. Let’s say product defects and rework are too high. The problem could be material variance, such as differences in tensile and yield strength between batches of steel. Too many out-of-tolerance parts may point to a manual or semi-automated process that requires robotic precision and repeatability. If subpar products are making it out the door to customers, the inspection process is a good place to start your assessment.

Standardized vs. customized

Without subject matter expertise, bringing the right solution to the production floor can seem overwhelming. This is where many companies turn to a robotics integrator to customize a solution specifically for their application. For complex, large scale projects with generous budgets, this may be the right decision. It’s a choice, however, that will increase lead times and significantly drive up costs.

Many manufacturers can get exactly what they need with a standardized solution. Standard solutions are, by definition, a known quantity. They have been tested extensively and proven in the field. They meet compatibility requirements and industry safety standards. This is usually the fastest, most cost effective, and lowest risk way for SMEs to approach automation.

“igus’s focus on low cost but effective automation has been an enabler for Voaige to build out our test facility for primary packaging of protein and produce. When we approached igus, the process of picking the right delta robot and end effector was smooth, along with the strong post-installation support provided. This allowed us to meet our tight timelines. We look forward to continuing building our relationship with igus.” Vignesh Gouthaman, Business Strategy, Voiage

Goldilocks principle – getting it just right

Specifications define requirements for robot payload, reach, number of axes, running speed, footprint, and safety requirements. Specs also guide the choice of components like end effectors, grippers, controllers, cameras, and accessories. The goal is to get the functionality and flexibility you need without paying for features and capabilities that don’t add value. This is where as-needed access to experts (without the commitment and expense of an integrator) can deliver the happy medium between build and buy.

“Much like just-in-time manufacturing, just-in-spec automation fits the solution to the problem – think of it as the opposite of over-engineering. It’s the ideal level of functionality to solve process problems today with flexibility built in to scale up in the future.” Jan Hennecke, Product Manager, RBTX.com

RBTX.com: A ‘just enough’ approach to low cost automation

RBTX.com is a low cost automation marketplace created by igus® GmbH. RBTX brings together purchasers and suppliers of cost-effective robotic components. User-friendly design tools, transparent pricing, and guaranteed compatibility simplify the entire process. If expert guidance is needed, it’s easy to set up a free video call with a RBTXpert. To learn more, visit www.rbtx.com.