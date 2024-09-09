AZCO’s SUR SIZE Sheeter FGW 1650 unwinds, slits, and cuts flexible materials

AZCO Corp announces the availability of its Sheeter FGW 1650, a versatile and customizable cutting assembly that includes heavy-duty unwinds, slitter station, and edge guides to unwind, slit, and cut various materials precisely.

Units can cut flexible materials, including films, foils, nonwovens, and paper. They feature a rugged, clear anodized frame with stainless-steel covers and include an air shaft supported by safety chucks for quick and easy roll changes. This design maintains continuous operations and minimizes downtime. In addition, each unwind station includes a variable speed motor, control panel, edge guide system, and dancer assembly that maintains constant web tension. Other component highlights include rotary shear blades, which cleanly cut the material into strips; ground urethane rollers, which pull the material into the cut-to-length station; and hardened steel blades, which cuts the slit material.

Like all AZCO cutting assemblies, the SUR SIZE Sheeter FGW 1650 has a modular, “building block” approach that supports additional features to meet specific operational needs. For example, it can seamlessly integrate unwinds, rewinds, sensors, light towers, rollers, eye registration, web-guiding systems, tray lifts, conveyors, and more.

Additional features and technical specifications include:

-Maximum cut width: 1,650 mm.

-Servo motor drive system.

-Tolerance: +/- 0.38 mm or +/- 0.1% — whichever is larger.

-Power requirements: 110 Vac or 220 Vac.

-Compressed air requirements: 30 to 90 psi.

-A no-product sensor.

-Color touchscreen, facilitating setup and monitoring.

