Ballscrew splines updated for 21st-century technological needs

The two types of ballscrew splines from NB Corp. are the SPBR and the SPBF. The SPBR type has a rotary ballscrew nut and rotary ball spline nut. The rotary ballscrew nut is an integration of ballscrew nut and angular contact bearings. The rotary ball spline nut is an integration of ball spline nut and angular contact bearings. The SPBF type has a rotary ballscrew nut and a ball spline nut.

A single axis of the NB ballscrew spline can provide positioning, linear and rotary motion as well as combined spiral motion. Typical applications are in SCARA robots, assembly machines, and machine loaders.

The ballscrew splines very compact and reliable. Their product consistency propelled their acceptance by the robotics industry.

The most recently introduced rotary ball spline is the SPB-KP. They are smaller rotary ball splines. Like the SPR, SPB-KPs go from 6 to 25 mm in diameter. Of course, the smaller the diameter, the shorter the length. This new ballscrew splines product keeps with NB’s philosophy of being the best and the smallest.

Numerous manufacturers supply large and medium-large ballscrew splines, but NB Corp. expertise is in downscaling compact systems and meeting the toughest quality standards — as those required for artificial limbs or the DeVinci surgical suite, for example. Automation as a whole will benefit from this miniaturization.

NB Corp. sells the same ballscrews in Japan that it sells in the U.S. and Canada.

Unlike other miniaturized ballscrews, NB Corp.’s small ballscrews are hardened … and that makes them more durable. For more information, visit this deep link on nbcorporation.com.