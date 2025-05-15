Balluff EtherNet/IP IO-Link master modules, hubs, and analog converter from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Balluff EtherNet/IP IO-Link master modules that provide EtherNet/IP communication for IO-Link systems, with a REST API and/or MQTT support depending on model. They are available in a rugged IP67 die-cast zinc nickel-plated housing for harsher environments or in a weld-proof potted plastic format. Select models include a built-in screen interface for easy IP, subnet mask, and gateway configuration.

Balluff IO-Link hubs allow several sensors and actuators to be easily connected to an IO-Link master via a standard sensor cable and are housed in die-cast zinc nickel-plated housings to withstand extreme conditions. These hubs transmit standard field I/O signals, including analog and temperature data. Both masters and hubs are machine-mountable and do not require enclosures.

Also available is a Balluff IO-Link analog converter, which provides a low-cost solution to convert various analog I/O signals into a single I/O-Link connection.