Banner releases SD50 wireless status display for plant data

Banner Engineering has introduced the SD50 Wireless Status Display, adding a wireless option to the SD50 series for displaying production data in locations where wired displays or HMIs are not practical.

The SD50 Wireless Status Display uses Banner’s wireless serial network technology and is available in 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz models. It connects directly to Modbus RTU. With a gateway such as the DXMR90-X1E, it can also interface with Modbus/TCP or EtherNet/IP. The display can bind to an R70 Serial Data Radio using a button and DIP switch process outlined in the product manual.

The display is designed to show takt time, status, counts and other production metrics. It includes a bright white LED display viewable from up to 10 meters and multicolor status LEDs. The unit has an IP65-rated polycarbonate housing intended to resist impact and condensation.

In one machine guarding example, multiple SD50 Wireless Status Displays mounted around a guarding enclosure can operate as Modbus client devices within a wireless network using an R70 Serial Data Radio. A DXM controller such as the DXMR90-X1E manages communication and sends messages such as “Test in Progress” or “Machine Ready” to each display, reducing the need to run separate cabling to every mounting location.

