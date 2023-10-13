Beckhoff cuts CNC programming complexity with enhanced features

Well-known for flexible and powerful CNC solutions, Beckhoff now provides a comprehensive package of different cycles for triple-axis milling and drilling. TwinCAT 3 CNC Milling Base helps engineers speed up programming, increasing speed to market and customization. With numerous new function blocks, the software update encapsulates the required processes in parameterizable and reusable modules.

The new TwinCAT CNC cycle package supports a variety of different drilling strategies, ranging from simple centering and deep hole drilling to tapping, helical, and thread milling. These can also be combined with the included drilling pattern cycles to efficiently program multiple drilling in various arrangements.

The milling cycles optimally support the production of slotted holes, grooves, and differently shaped pockets and tenons. This also includes an option for producing customer-specific pockets or tenons based on contour descriptions stored in the NC program. It can remove the remaining residual material using a separate tool and deburr the resulting milled edges.

All cycles in the new TwinCAT 3 CNC Milling Base (TF5293) offer extensive parameterization options for adaptation to different technological requirements. Their many features, such as support for different machining modes (roughing and finishing) and feed directions (conventional or climb milling), can be used in all principal planes (G17, G18, G19).

Beckhoff

www.beckhoff.com/en-us/