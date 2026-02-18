Design World

Beckhoff debuts ED series EtherCAT terminals with new housing

By |

Since 2003, Beckhoff’s EtherCAT Terminals have been used for modular and scalable I/O. Beckhoff said its new ED series introduces a new housing format and adds functionality while remaining compatible with existing Beckhoff hardware. The company said the ED series also includes built-in diagnostics, consistent with other EtherCAT devices.

The new ED series EtherCAT Terminals offer numerous advantages and seamlessly integrate into existing I/O architectures.

The DIN rail-mounted ED series EtherCAT terminals feature an updated design, tool-free installation using push-in wiring connections, and app-based diagnostics through a scannable product data matrix. The company says these updates are intended to improve signal acquisition efficiency within distributed I/O systems.

This is supported by the ED terminals’ hardware integration options, which are intended to simplify upgrades and extend system use over time. The design also aims to streamline installation and wiring, which can shorten commissioning and maintenance work. Easier troubleshooting can help reduce downtime and support system uptime.

The ED terminals also support traceability for quality assurance and spare-parts management. The company says the new IP20-rated EtherCAT terminals are designed to reduce system costs while maintaining I/O functionality and performance.

For more information, visit beckhoff.com.

Filed Under: Motion Control Tips
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World