Beckhoff debuts ED series EtherCAT terminals with new housing

Since 2003, Beckhoff’s EtherCAT Terminals have been used for modular and scalable I/O. Beckhoff said its new ED series introduces a new housing format and adds functionality while remaining compatible with existing Beckhoff hardware. The company said the ED series also includes built-in diagnostics, consistent with other EtherCAT devices.

The DIN rail-mounted ED series EtherCAT terminals feature an updated design, tool-free installation using push-in wiring connections, and app-based diagnostics through a scannable product data matrix. The company says these updates are intended to improve signal acquisition efficiency within distributed I/O systems.

This is supported by the ED terminals’ hardware integration options, which are intended to simplify upgrades and extend system use over time. The design also aims to streamline installation and wiring, which can shorten commissioning and maintenance work. Easier troubleshooting can help reduce downtime and support system uptime.

The ED terminals also support traceability for quality assurance and spare-parts management. The company says the new IP20-rated EtherCAT terminals are designed to reduce system costs while maintaining I/O functionality and performance.

For more information, visit beckhoff.com.