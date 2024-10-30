Beckhoff integrates dynamic weighing into standard TwinCAT automation software

The TwinCAT 3 Weighing Library from Beckhoff adds a fast, precise scale for weight measurement directly into a standard machine control environment. This new PLC package, which supports manual and automatic triggering, is highly effective when implemented with measurement I/O modules from Beckhoff, particularly the ELM35xx and EL3356 EtherCAT Terminals.

Equipped with high-performance signal filtering, this solution accelerates process sequences in wide-ranging applications. This eliminates the need for many standalone, single-purpose measurement and sensing solutions that would require additional engineering time and effort to integrate with the automation and controls equipment.

The TwinCAT Weighing Library (TF3685) primarily focuses on dynamic weighing processes. These tasks present unique challenges in terms of signal filtering because the weighing time has a significant influence on the overall processing time of the respective machine. High-speed signal filtering with consistently high precision provides weighing results faster, which optimizes overall machine processes as a result.

Of course, a load cell and measured value acquisition via the corresponding EtherCAT Terminals do not constitute a scale. This is where the TwinCAT TF3685 PLC library comes in. It can connect several load cells to form a complete scale while adopting the scaling of the measured values. Functions such as zeroing and taring are also covered by the new PLC function blocks.

In addition to manually triggering the weight measurements, the TwinCAT Weighing Library supports automatic measurement. It does so by detecting the product, part or material and then directly taking the measurements. This eliminates the need for previously required external triggers, such as photoelectric sensors and initiators, further reducing system cost and complexity. All combined, this PLC package provides significant advantages that tip the scales toward the fully integrated weighing solution.

