Beckhoff launches TwinCAT for Linux with virtualized PLC capabilities

Beckhoff is extending automation and operating system options with TwinCAT for Linux, allowing efficient, virtualized deployment of TwinCAT software applications. The TwinCAT PLC runtime and TwinCAT functions packaged as containers can run locally on the controller or in a data center. Using the EK1000 EtherCAT Coupler, decentralized I/Os remain fully connected, maintaining communication across the system.

Modular, containerized, connected

TwinCAT for Linux not only brings TwinCAT automation software to the Linux operating system, it also enables TwinCAT to be distributed and operated in the form of containers. Thanks to TwinCAT’s modular structure, individual applications can be distributed across multiple containers for smarter deployment strategies. And with the availability of proven ADS-over-MQTT technology, virtualized engineering system integration can even be done via cross-network communication.

Virtual PLC brings control to the data center

The introduction of a virtual PLC expands application opportunities beyond the machine to the local data center, permitting the outsourcing of certain control, simulation, and test tasks. Ideal for applications with lower real-time requirements, this approach frees up resources and streamlines workflows while still ensuring reliable connectivity. The EK1000 EtherCAT Coupler supports communication with decentralized I/Os, allowing users to integrate them via a switched and routed IP network. This simplifies the distribution of various TwinCAT applications and enables the central integration of I/O stations installed at different points via a company’s IT system.

Advantages of virtual control with TwinCAT and Beckhoff hardware:

Unmatched flexibility: Easily scale and adapt virtual control systems to meet evolving requirements.

Increased savings: Minimize the physical hardware used in the field, cutting associated costs and complexity.

Streamlined maintenance: Update and upgrade software without affecting physical hardware.

