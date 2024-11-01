Continue to Site

Design World

Beckhoff offers machine-mountable EP3751-0260 EtherCAT Box

By |

The EP3751-0260 EtherCAT Box from Beckhoff provides extremely accurate detection of acceleration and rotational motion. With this IP67-rated module, engineers can optimize positioning and measurement in wide-ranging applications.

The IP67-rated EP3751-0260 I/O Box from Beckhoff provides accurate motion measurements with underlying raw data from the integrated sensors via ultra-fast EtherCAT communication. (© Beckhoff, 2024)

As a replacement for multiple previously separate devices, the machine-mountable EP3751-0260 connects an acceleration sensor with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), such as a gyroscope, in a housing that measures just 30 x 86 x 22 mm. As such, this unit can detect shock, vibration, and tilt, and deliver all measured data as pre-processed values and raw sensor data.

Based on proven EtherCAT Box technology, the module integrates an ultra-low-noise, three-axis accelerometer with a 20-bit resolution and an adaptable measuring range of ±2, ±4, and ±8 g. The sampling frequency is 4 kHz. The built-in sensor is suitable for applications where low frequencies need to be monitored with as little noise as possible – e.g., monitoring building work, bridge monitoring, robotics, or condition monitoring.

The EP3751-0260 also features a low-noise, temperature-stable three-axis MEMS gyroscope sensor (6DoF IMU) to record even complex rotational motion. These two sensors enable high-precision measurement for a wide variety of motion applications using just one versatile I/O box module.

The high-performance EtherCAT connectivity ensures virtually delay-free transmission to the evaluating measuring system. The sensor data is parameterizable and can be transmitted as raw values (unprocessed and unfiltered) or as pre-processed measurement data. The latter can then be filtered, processed, and evaluated using TwinCAT Analytics software, for example.

For more information, visit beckhoff.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: I/O modules
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World