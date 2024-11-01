Beckhoff offers machine-mountable EP3751-0260 EtherCAT Box

The EP3751-0260 EtherCAT Box from Beckhoff provides extremely accurate detection of acceleration and rotational motion. With this IP67-rated module, engineers can optimize positioning and measurement in wide-ranging applications.

As a replacement for multiple previously separate devices, the machine-mountable EP3751-0260 connects an acceleration sensor with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), such as a gyroscope, in a housing that measures just 30 x 86 x 22 mm. As such, this unit can detect shock, vibration, and tilt, and deliver all measured data as pre-processed values and raw sensor data.

Based on proven EtherCAT Box technology, the module integrates an ultra-low-noise, three-axis accelerometer with a 20-bit resolution and an adaptable measuring range of ±2, ±4, and ±8 g. The sampling frequency is 4 kHz. The built-in sensor is suitable for applications where low frequencies need to be monitored with as little noise as possible – e.g., monitoring building work, bridge monitoring, robotics, or condition monitoring.

The EP3751-0260 also features a low-noise, temperature-stable three-axis MEMS gyroscope sensor (6DoF IMU) to record even complex rotational motion. These two sensors enable high-precision measurement for a wide variety of motion applications using just one versatile I/O box module.

The high-performance EtherCAT connectivity ensures virtually delay-free transmission to the evaluating measuring system. The sensor data is parameterizable and can be transmitted as raw values (unprocessed and unfiltered) or as pre-processed measurement data. The latter can then be filtered, processed, and evaluated using TwinCAT Analytics software, for example.

For more information, visit beckhoff.com.