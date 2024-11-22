Beckhoff powers new levels of machine efficiency with AX8820 regen module

The AX8820 regenerative energy unit from Beckhoff enables wide-ranging machines and systems to feed power back into the grid, reducing wasted electricity and boosting sustainability. This compact module is compatible with the AX8000 multi-axis servo system, AX5000 digital compact servo drives, and third-party devices. Using sinusoidal regeneration, the AX8820 prevents the grid distortions common with block-shaped regeneration.

The AX8820 regenerative energy unit is designed for a nominal supply voltage of 400 to 480 V AC, nominal output of 7 kW, and a maximum DC link voltage of 848 V DC. For effective energy management, the regenerative energy is initially stored in the DC link. The AX8820 feeds power back into the grid just before the overvoltage threshold of the connected devices is reached. Several AX8820 regenerative units can work in parallel to optimally adapt the regenerative power to the needs of the machine.

As a universal module, this device provides significant energy savings even when used outside the Beckhoff ecosystem. However, several Beckhoff technologies enhance its capabilities:

The EtherCAT industrial Ethernet system supports extended parameterization – e.g., to adapt voltage levels to the connected devices – and diagnostics to analyze regenerative energy. The online data can record the timing of machine processes to help determine if adjustments would increase efficiency.

Motion Designer, a configuration toolset built into TwinCAT 3 automation software, calculates regenerative braking power in kilowatt-hours for any Beckhoff motor-drive combination. It translates that into an estimated dollar amount that you would save using the AX8820 technology.

TwinCAT Analytics measures and visualizes regenerative energy alongside other production metrics. TwinCAT Metrics can monitor drive performance by measuring the DC-link voltage. This helps engineers measure the real-world savings to hit utilization targets.

With these advantages, the AX8820 regen module helps manufacturing leaders power more energy-efficient and cost-effective production.

For more information, visit beckhoff.com.