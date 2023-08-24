Beckhoff showcases vision for Packaging Automation at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, Beckhoff will show packaging market leaders how to automate what’s next. Visitors to Beckhoff booth SL-6335 in the Las Vegas Convention Center can discover the revolutionary solutions they need to succeed in packaging, food and beverage processing, pharma, and beyond.

“With increasing demands across the industry to deliver on digital transformation, sustainability, customization, AI and more, it is imperative to find automation partners that can help you cover all these bases,” said Mark Ruberg, packaging industry manager at Beckhoff Automation. “From our complete Vision solution to proven mechatronics for adaptive automation, we’re showing the path forward at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Our goal is simple: to help you redefine what’s possible in packaging.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas will be the North American debut of the comprehensive, fully integrated Beckhoff Vision portfolio. The introduction of new cameras, lighting, and lensing will enable engineers to implement robust image processing directly in a standard PLC environment with perfectly paired hardware. The new equipment complements the proven TwinCAT 3 software, which covers machine vision and all other areas of automation.

Booth visitors will see how vision integrated deeply into the controls architecture, along with EtherCAT communication, powers real-time reactions and greater data transparency for better quality control, traceability, and more.

The latest updates to TwinCAT 3 automation software will also be on display, including the new features in Build 4026. In addition to expanding Machine Learning capabilities, Beckhoff will present a technical preview of TwinCAT Chat, which integrates ChatGPT directly into the controls environment. Now engineers can harness generative AI to automate everything from debugging and adding notes to programming function blocks from scratch. PACK EXPO Las Vegas visitors are invited to try these features out for themselves at the iconic TwinCAT programming stations.

Beckhoff will also present the latest updates in adaptive automation through the XPlanar “flying motion” system and linear XTS linear transport solution. XTS, which has revolutionized thousands of machines worldwide, will return to PACK EXPO in a washdown, IP69K-rated format: XTS Hygienic. In addition, No Cable Technology (NCT) functionality will be back, showing how to transform the XTS into an expandable multi-robot system.

Combining a complete machine-mountable platform for motion control, industrial PCs (IPCs), and EtherCAT I/O solutions, the MX-System will reappear as a sneak peek. This emerging technology for cabinet-free machine control reduces machine footprints, simplifies system assembly, slashes documentation requirements, and shortens time to market.

“Today there are infinite opportunities to transform your packaging machines with AI, mechatronics, and cabinet-free solutions,” said Rick Forsgren, packaging industry business development manager at Beckhoff. “Our mission is to help machine builders and end users apply those tools to secure an unbeatable competitive advantage.”