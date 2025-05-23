Beckhoff upgrades industrial PCs with new processor generations and Windows 11

Since the beginning, PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has benefited from a deliberate convergence of automation and IT standards. Current examples include the use of the latest industry-standard processor generations, high-quality, demand-optimized flash memory, and the long-term availability version of Windows 11.

The latest CPU generations include Intel Atom x6 processors, the 11th generation of Intel Core i and Core i U processors, the 12th and 13th generation of Intel Core i processors, and the 5th generation of Intel Xeon processors. These deliver significant performance increases and result in more powerful controllers or reduced hardware costs while maintaining the same computing power depending on the device.

The new Intel Core i processors, which have a structure size of 10 nm, offer particularly high potential for innovation with a significant leap in performance and efficiency. In addition, TwinCAT Core Boost technology from Beckhoff can be used to further elevate system performance for the most demanding applications. In the case of the ultra-compact C6025 and C6030 Industrial PCs (IPCs) with 11th generation processors, very high performance can even be implemented in an extremely small form factor. With TwinCAT Core Boost, the clock frequency of the processor cores can be configured individually as required, so they no longer all have to be clocked at the same rate. The clock rate can be set for each core to achieve real-time transmission and user-mode applications.

It’s also possible to operate individual cores continuously and in real time using turbo mode. Application benefits include up to 50% more computing power for one or more processor cores or the possibility to use more cost-effective CPUs. The 13th generation Intel Core i processors (with up to 24 cores) used in the ATX IPCs offer additional benefits alongside TwinCAT Core Boost due to their hybrid architecture that features performance and efficiency cores, which can be easily differentiated in TwinCAT.

The industrial SSDs (solid-state drives) from Beckhoff deliver excellent reliability and performance for data storage in challenging operating environments. 3D TLC flash memory is used, which is operated in pSLC mode via firmware configuration. This mode enables a long service life with over 50,000 write cycles and up to 5,200 MB/sec write speed.

A crucial factor when leveraging the latest IT developments is long-term availability. This also applies to the Windows operating system, which Beckhoff offers in its LTSC version (Long-Term Servicing Channel). Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is currently and will continue to be available, but it will be joined in the future by Windows 11 IoT Enterprise – the latest Windows platform.

