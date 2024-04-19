Beckhoff USA accelerates growth with new office in Austin, Texas

Beckhoff Automation opened a new office in Austin, Texas, to supercharge the company’s presence in the Southwest. Beyond creating a collaborative workspace, the 3,500-ft2 facility is suitable for hosting industry-specific application seminars, customer meetings, training, and events.

Complementing the Beckhoff offices in Houston and Dallas, this third Texas facility creates a central site for the local sales and application engineering team to support a growing customer base. Austin is a hub of advanced tech industries, including electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing. This facility presents countless possibilities for Beckhoff to supply the market with breakthrough automation solutions.

The new Beckhoff office sits between the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and downtown Austin, 4 miles from each. This convenient location in one of Austin’s most vibrant and diverse communities provides accessibility to local culture for visitors from around Texas, the U.S., or the world. The creative office design and 9,000-ft2 central courtyard space are ideal for customer meetings and collaborative brainstorming.

“As a hotbed of innovation, Austin, Texas, is becoming one of Beckhoff USA’s fastest growing markets,” said Sixto Moralez, regional manager – South at Beckhoff Automation LLC. “We’ve seen a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15% largely due to the area’s focus on disruptive tech. Austin’s rising industries include everything from medical devices and lab automation to EV and battery production, with major activity in process automation and digital manufacturing. The innovators in these industries are embracing our breakthrough technologies, so the Austin office is a great addition to accelerate growth within the region.”

In addition to the expansion in Austin, Beckhoff is opening other new or relocated U.S. facilities in 2024 in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. Along with its U.S. headquarters in the Minneapolis area, Beckhoff maintains numerous regional offices in prominent metropolitan areas across the United States.