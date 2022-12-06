Beckhoff USA names Daymon Thompson director of product management

Beckhoff USA has promoted Daymon Thompson to director of product management. As a longstanding, key member of the company’s product management team, Thompson has advocated for innovation in manufacturing through advanced automation, IIoT, and machine learning technologies. He will leverage his significant experience to lead new product initiatives across the entire Beckhoff portfolio. Based out of the company’s Denver-area office, he reports to President Kevin Barker.

Thompson has achieved more than two decades of success in automation and industrial-controls applications. After beginning his career specializing in CNC technologies, he spent 12 years in the New Technologies Group at DePuy Synthes, a multinational medical-device manufacturer, focusing on R&D while based in the U.S. and Switzerland. Thompson joined Beckhoff in 2011 as an applications engineer in Colorado before quickly taking on the role of North American Product Manager for TwinCAT automation software.

Prior to his promotion to director of product management, Thompson served as sr. software product manager at Beckhoff USA since 2020, overseeing the growing team of TwinCAT experts as the software platform adds more diverse capabilities. Thompson’s new role will enable him to further drive adoption of New Automation Technology across all product categories and industries.

Thompson also oversees the U.S.-based Advanced Applications Group, which focuses on application proofs-of-concept and prototypes to give customers with complex projects a faster path to adoption and the utmost confidence. Aligning the Advanced Applications Group with the product management team improves understanding of customer needs, helps set product development priorities, and optimizes product launch roadmaps. As a result, Beckhoff can deliver innovative solutions at the right time to help machine builders, system integrators, and equipment end users across industries gain and maintain competitive advantages.

“Beckhoff’s culture of innovation empowers us to focus resources on R&D and long-term technology strategies rather than letting quarterly stock earnings drive product priorities. We are known for developing revolutionary technologies, and we continue to develop tomorrow’s category-defining solutions today,” said Thompson. “I am excited to work with the strong U.S. and global product management teams to bring those new technologies to the U.S. market. Through our unique, open approach to automation, our customers can continue to be global leaders in their own industries.”

Thompson earned two Bachelor of Science degrees from Regis University in Denver, one in computer science and one in computer information systems.