Beckhoff USA opens Greater Atlanta office to serve as local sales and support hub

Beckhoff Automation has opened a new regional office in Greater Atlanta. With more than 5,000 ft2, the facility will boost sales, support, and training capabilities and accommodate customer meetings, seminars, and other events. Strategically located in Alpharetta, Georgia, the office will help ensure Beckhoff continues its strong customer and market share growth across the Southeast U.S.

The new Atlanta-area facility features a state-of-the-art training room to keep customers and employees updated on the latest advances in automation software, networking, and motion control. To support special projects and customer proof-of-concept validation, the office also has a research and development room stocked with technologies that Beckhoff engineers can use to collaborate with experts across industries.

Known as the “Technology City of the South,” Alpharetta is home to more than 600 tech companies, which employ a significant percentage of the area’s residents. Alpharetta also maintains a strong talent pool of recent graduates of the area’s top universities. The new Beckhoff office is conveniently located in Sanctuary Park, a lush business campus on a 150-acre nature preserve. The location also offers convenient transportation to downtown ATL and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“The new Atlanta office has already become the home base for our Georgia-based team of sales and application engineers and the main hub for our Southeast Region,” said Buck Tanner, business development manager at Beckhoff USA. “Beckhoff continues to experience significant market share growth across industries in Georgia and surrounding states, with many customers excited to redefine what’s possible through adaptive automation technologies like XTS and XPlanar. With the new facility in Alpharetta, we’re not only creating opportunities for our team to collaborate and share knowledge, but we’re also demonstrating a firm commitment to our customers and their success.”

In addition to Atlanta’s expansion, Beckhoff opened new or relocated U.S. facilities in 2024 in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin, Texas. Along with its U.S. headquarters in the Minneapolis area, Beckhoff maintains numerous regional offices in key metropolitan areas across the United States.

