Bel Power Solutions TEC series of CRPS power supplies for networking applications

Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company and global manufacturer of power management devices, announced the TEC Series, a new series of power supplies that offer Titanium level efficiency (up to 96%) for server, storage, and networking applications. Based on the Common Redundant Power Supplies (CRPS) standard, the first models available in the TEC Series are the AC versions rated at 2200 W, 2400 W, and 2600 W output power. More Titanium AC variants will follow rated at 800 W, 1300 W, 1600 W, and 2000 W. All models offer overvoltage, overtemperature, overcurrent, overpower, and short circuit protection. Standard or reverse airflow options are also available.

The high-power density of our new TEC Series helps to improve the overall system efficiency and enhance system reliability. Bel Power’s TEC Series power supplies provide a main output of 12 Vdc to support DC-DC converters in systems using distributed power architectures, together with a 12 Vdc always-on standby output for power management circuitry. Parallel operation with active analog current sharing eliminates the need for additional components when multiple units are needed for very high current applications. These hot-swappable power supplies support N+1 redundant architectures. All AC-input models in the range offer low total harmonic current distortion (iTHD). Digital control using the PMBus protocol and a built-in I2C serial interface facilitates remote set-up, monitoring, and control. Built-in black box recorder functionality continually monitors the power supply and can be used to speed up root cause analysis in the event of any issues during operation.

The Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) standard was defined by Intel and targets hyper-converged compute, storage, and networking equipment.

The TEC Series is available from Arrow, Avnet, Digi-Key, Mouser, and Sager. Customers can also request a quote through Bel’s website. For more detailed product information, download the TEC Series datasheets for 1600W, 2200 , 2400, 2600W.

