Belden Horizon Console provides a simple, seamless, secure, and reliable way to connect to operational systems. The platform’s edge orchestration capabilities allow users to deploy and manage edge applications across one or many devices at the same time, locally or remotely. Secure Remote Access (SRA) technology helps ensure secure cellular or wired connections. The platform also supports always-on connectivity to geographically dispersed assets via the Persistent Data Network (PDN) application

