Belden launches solutions to support robust and reliable communications

Belden Inc., a global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, announces new products designed for secure, high-quality performance in critical applications.
Data Orchestration & Management
- Hirschmann IT Dragonfly DAP847 Railway Wi-Fi 6 Radios provide connectivity for train-to-ground communications, enabling reliable roaming and high data throughput for European rail applications.
- Hirschmann IT MAMMUTHUS Enterprise Managed Switches deliver top-notch IT performance and functionality at a competitive price, allowing users to facilitate seamless IT/OT convergence using Hirschmann equipment.
- ProSoft Technology Modbus Routers enable EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP, and Modbus RTU connectivity for field devices. Users can send device data to a processor or SCADA system to monitor industrial processes.
Data Acquisition & Transmission
- New Belden OSDP Cables meet enhanced European safety standards to guard against reaction to fire. The cables offer enhanced functionality and security features and are a cost-effective solution for environments with low electromagnetic noise.
- Belden 5320UV and 5220UV Cables are the newest additions to the company’s portfolio of addressable fire alarm cables. The high-quality signaling line circuit (SLC) loop cables are a low-cost yet reliable option for critical applications.
- Lumberg Automation M12 Rail Crimp Connectors allow installers to cut custom cable lengths onsite to align with specific requirements for train builds or retrofits. Designed to withstand harsh rolling stock environments, they perform despite vibration, salt spray, welding sparks, chemical exposure, or external force.
