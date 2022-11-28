Bellows edge welded couplings from MW Components

MW creates couplings with edge-welded bellows or convolutions. These couplings are suited for a variety of industries and applications, including high-torque applications. Learn More

Lead Times

Due to existing site production resource commitments as well as materials availability, the typical lead time for our AM350 edge welded bellows purchased online is 4 weeks. The lead time for the newly listed 316L SS bellows will be individually quoted in response to inquiries and will be close to 8 weeks. A combination of factors such as quantities larger than 10, larger die sizes, and larger volumes of convolutions may increase this lead time. This information is the most current available. In most cases within a couple of business days of placing your order, a member of our customer service team will inform you of the exact ship date for your order.

MW Components

www.mwcomponents.com