BETE and EXAIR join forces to engineer first system together

BETE Fog Nozzle has developed its first engineered system in collaboration with EXAIR, integrating an EXAIR Super Air Knife into a BETE system for the first time.

The jointly engineered Super Air Knife Slide Mount System, consisting of a modular framework fit to the customer’s process area, compressed air controls, plumbing, and a custom-engineered heavy-duty ball bearing slide system, is specifically designed to efficiently remove excess flux from radiator cores during radiator manufacturing. It seamlessly integrates with the plant’s existing lines and offers easy operation.

BETE specializes in spray nozzle engineering, manufacturing, and application solutions, with the capability to address a wide range of spraying needs, from simple to complex, for customers worldwide.

