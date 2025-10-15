BETE celebrates 75 years of solving spray process challenges

BETE Fog Nozzle, LLC, a manufacturer of spray nozzles, fabrications, and spraying systems, marks its 75th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1950 by John Bete in Greenfield, MA, shortly after inventing the spiral nozzle, BETE has expanded into a global company. In 2024, BETE merged with EXAIR, a leader of compressed air solutions, expanding its capabilities. As BETE celebrates 75 years, it looks forward to continuing its mission of solving spraying challenges by delivering high-quality nozzles, fabrications and spraying systems.

After decades, BETE remains at the forefront of spray technology innovation, offering specialized spray solutions for numerous industries, including food and beverage, chemical and petrochemical, power generation and pollution control. A few of the company’s notable patented technologies include the MaxiPass Full Cone Nozzle, Twist & Dry Spray Drying Nozzle and HydroClaw Tank Cleaning Nozzle.

To learn more, visit exair.co/58-bete75 .