BETE offers spray lab services for industrial process solutions

BETE designs and engineers nozzles for a wide range of spray applications and provides customers access to its spray research laboratory. The facility supports problem-solving and research validation through physical spray testing, computer modeling, and in-house manufacturing and fabrication, helping customers develop reliable solutions for industrial processes.

BETE’s Lab Services support customers through each step of spray system design. Engineers work with customers to define objectives and constraints, apply fluid dynamics expertise to propose solutions, and use physical testing to evaluate factors such as droplet size, spray reach, and spray angle. Computational fluid dynamics software is then used to model performance in the customer’s process. With manufacturing located alongside the lab, the design and production teams collaborate to develop custom solutions.

BETE’s Advanced Spray Engineering Services provides customers with resources ranging from testing misting nozzles for specific processes to designing automated spray systems for large-scale industrial applications. Customers can contact the spray laboratory to schedule a visit and learn more about the products and services available.

