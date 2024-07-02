Beverage Manufacturing: Innovate, Automate, Connect, Grow

In this release of WTWH’s Processing and Packaging series, we took a close look at the growing beverage industry. Composed of everything from bottled water and carbonated soft drinks to cold-pressed juices and premium spirits, the beverage industry represents a diverse slice of manufacturing that encompasses a wide variety of products and packaging formats. This report will examine the major trends in beverage manufacturing and packaging and how OEMs and suppliers can support their beverage manufacturer customers in addressing these trends.

Download to read more.