Beyond the Build: How Italy’s Machine Makers Are Powering Smart Manufacturing

A hallmark of Italian machine builders is a dedication to detail and uncompromising build quality. A key component of these two qualities is the use of technology-focused features and solutions being deployed by Italian machine builders. These features are meaningful considerations for end users, directly influencing their purchasing decisions. From the survey, respondents identified real-time data monitoring (48%), predictive/preventive maintenance (42%), AI-supported capabilities such as vision and inspection systems (38%) and data and process analysis (31%) as their most desired machinery features. End users report that, to some extent, all of these features are already being offered on Italian machinery. This is excellent news for both Italian machine builders and their customers, reflecting the Italian commitment to building cutting-edge machinery equipped with the high-tech features end users want.

Thanks to the precision application of new technologies, end users of Italian machinery report significant advancements in their automation goals. When asked how Italian machinery has improved their business, 36% of end users indicated increases in the number of automated processes in their operation that were enabled by Italian machinery, with 33% able to reduce their overall reliance on human labor.

“The production methods and – above all – the know-how of Italian manufacturers to integrate technology into their machinery greatly influenced our decision to buy Italian,” says Khaled Lajili, Head of Industrial IoT at Alstom and user of Italian machinery. The thoughtful design of technology into Italian machinery is a key advantage for end users. Italian machine builders’ use of high-tech features are not just gimmicks chasing trends, they are innovative applications that advance concrete end user goals.

ZANI

A key challenge for OEMs across industries is designing machinery versatile enough to be used by operations of different sizes and different technical capabilities. This is especially true for the metal forming industry, where operations can require a wide range of machine speeds and tolerances to accommodate different tasks. Italian machine builders have devised innovative designs anchored by high-tech solutions to support the metal forming needs of their customers. Zani SpA (zani.net), a third-generation, family-owned builder of metal forming machines and a member of UCIMU-SISTEMI PER PRODURRE (ucimu.it), the Italian Machine Tools, Robots and Automation Manufacturers’ Association, has adopted this technology-centered mindset of innovation across its line of metal presses and lathes.

Through its core company values, pillars, flexibility and innovation, Zani has committed itself to pursuing customer solutions through innovative deployments of technology designed to bolster operational nimbleness. In an industry that retains a high level of legacy manual processes, Zani is forging a new path by embracing high-tech, digital solutions that support greater physical machine functionality.

Zani’s commitment to technology-forward machine designs begins in the initial drafting stage, where the company utilizes a suite of cutting-edge 2D and 3D digital modeling programs to refine machine designs. This same technology is further applied to customer installation models, empowering Zani’s clients to see exactly how their line of presses and stamps can improve their production cycles.

One leader at Chevron has complimented Italian machine builders for their use of digital models and digital twins. Dale Johnson, Principle Electrical Instrumentation and Controls Engineer at Chevron and user of Italian machinery, has been vocal in his acknowledgement of how Italian machine builders improved digital twin processes, thus “easing the task of inputting digital information for the development of digital twins,” he says. “These easier-to-construct digital twins from Italian machine builders made it easy for our engineers to work either onsite directly at a project, or more remotely from regional offices.”

This kind of technology-focused solution that increases the capability and flexibility of an operation has become a facet of Italian machine builders.

For those customers pursuing deeper levels of digital integration in their operations, Zani has developed a suite of new technologies centered around their machine software. Zani’s Spin Master lathe incorporates this high-tech software suite, unlocking advanced functionality such as pre-programmed and easily changeable production settings, continuous improvement through machine self-learning, and easily refinable code that includes image-based systems for lower skilled operators. One end user of Italian equipment, Muhammad Ali, an electrical engineer at Key Engineering Group, emphasizes how Italian equipment is thoughtfully designed to maximize machine capability.

“One point worth highlighting is the exceptional craftsmanship and design sensibility that often comes with Italian machinery,” Ali says. “Beyond just functionality, many Italian manufacturers bring a strong emphasis on ergonomics, aesthetics, and intuitive user interfaces, which not only enhance operator experience but also contribute to safer, more efficient workflows.”

End users recognize the superior quality of Italian equipment manufacturers like Zani. Reflecting on the Italian machine building industry as a whole, one end user emphasizes how buying Italian is truly different than purchasing from other OEMs.

“The machinery KDR purchased is an excellent machine – so much better than the domestic clone,” says Donovan Vulk, Owner of KDR Farms and Trucking. By embodying the precision and quality Italian machine builders have built their renown on, and applying it to technology-forward digital solutions in an industry that has been slower to adopt them, Zani is breaking new ground in Italian machine innovation.

Camozzi Group

When talking about technology in manufacturing and production, many manufacturers conceptualize cutting-edge components with complex electrical applications such as semiconductors, or advanced finished products used in modern technology such as microchips. While these operators and the products they produce rely on a high degree of technology-focused strategies, high-tech applications in manufacturing have many uses beyond high-end electronics production.

For Italian machine builders, technology-focused manufacturing solutions are not just for the sterile rooms of semiconductor producers. These cutting-edge applications can be utilized across industries, including heavy industrial manufacturing. Through innovative applications of technology-centered expertise, Italian machine builders are helping customers in traditionally lower-technology manufacturing sectors realize tangible benefits.

An excellent example of this technology-first approach is the Camozzi Group SpA (en.camozzigroup.com), experts in the production of components and systems for high-tech industrial automation in the manufacturing, life science, robotics and mechatronics sectors. Recently, the Camozzi Group division Innse-Berardi, a member of UCIMU-SISTEMI PER PRODURRE (ucimu.it), the Italian Machine Tools, Robots and Automation Manufacturers’ Association, was challenged by one of their longstanding customers, Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) – a company of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group responsible for the overall management of the national railway network – to help modernize their manufacturing operations. RFI asked Innse-Berardi to design a machine capable of milling “frogs” (large metal components essential to railway track management) from solid blocks of cast steel.

The extra caveat: RFI wanted the process to be as automated as possible, while maintaining a high degree of precision and technical accuracy on the final product.

“The needs to be met were to obtain high production volumes with minimum manpower commitment and maximum machining accuracy,” said Sergio Leoni, Product Development Manager of Innse-Berardi.

Always up for a challenge, the Camozzi Group was able to draw on their extensive company network and internal expertise to design numerous technology-focused features into a customized milling machine. To address one of RFI’s biggest problems – managing vibration – Camozzi Group division Innse-Berardi equipped the polar axes of the machine with a multiple pinion system on a toothed wheel. This crafty design guaranteed constant preload of the system without the need for periodic adjustments and with minimal maintenance requirements, contributing to RFI’s most important goal of increasing automation and reducing reliance on human intervention during production.

In addition to this creative application of machine automation, the experts at the Camozzi Group fitted the milling machine for RFI with a robotic tool magazine with 30 total seats, double the number of tooling components required for the machine, creating fail-safe redundancy. Taking the use of high-tech robotics even further, Camozzi integrated ergonomic tool changing stations directly into the robot-managed tool seats, enabling the replacement of worn tools without stopping machining, all while maintaining total operator safety.

Camozzi’s use of robots dovetails smoothly with end user requests: the survey revealed 29% of end users would like to see more robotics integrated into machinery.

The end result of this technology-forward design is a superior milling machine that improves upon a difficult manufacturing process. “Ultimately, we believe we have created a particularly advanced solution,” Leoni said. “Its modular and suitably customized concept has allowed the customer to optimize the machining of difficult materials and productivity.”

AC&E

Machine building is a demanding endeavor, requiring both intellectual rigor and physical precision. The development process — from initial design and planning to final assembly — demands thoughtful engineering, collaboration, and meticulous execution. In Italy, a country renowned for its mechanical engineering expertise, machine builders have honed their skills across these demanding tasks. However, the responsibilities of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) extend beyond production to include strict adherence to regulatory requirements and industry certifications.

To address these complex needs, a specialized sector of testing and verification services has emerged to support machine builders with reliable, accurate evaluation processes. Among the key players in this space is AC&E SRL (acenorthamerica.com), a company that has provided laboratory services and validation expertise to machine builders for over two decades. AC&E distinguishes itself through its integration of advanced technologies and deep industry insight, assisting manufacturers in adopting new technologies across both individual machines and comprehensive production systems.

As recognized experts in machine manufacturing technology, AC&E frequently collaborates with multinational corporations to deliver educational seminars focused on new production methodologies and technological advancements. These sessions emphasize practical application, aligning innovation with compliance and certification standards across various markets.

From the earliest stages of machine design, AC&E works alongside manufacturers—either directly or through third-party engagements—to ensure that advanced technological features are integrated in accordance with regulatory standards. The company employs a multidisciplinary team of engineers, IT professionals, and cybersecurity specialists to support the integration of software and digital tools in machinery while maintaining compliance with relevant guidelines.

This holistic, technology-centric approach enhances the value of AC&E’s service portfolio. According to company founder and president Gino Zampieri, “Our processes are completely computerized. AC&E is fully equipped with all the necessary remote inspection systems, including smart glass technology, to manage quality and safety inspections through a digital interface and dedicated servers.”

AC&E’s capabilities span the full spectrum of machine validation needs. The company offers expertise and recommendations to support compliance and optimization, reinforced by sophisticated in-lab testing infrastructure. Their facilities include a wide array of advanced equipment used for certification, validation, and safety assessments, covering parameters such as electrical performance, dust resistance, mechanical stoppage, noise, and thermal behavior.

Digital tools also play a central role in AC&E’s offerings. The company uses virtual modeling software to create digital replicas of machinery, enabling clients to visualize design modifications and test functionality in a simulated environment before implementing physical changes.

Through a combination of technical knowledge, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to innovation, AC&E continues to support machine builders in improving performance and ensuring regulatory compliance. By bridging cutting-edge technology with hands-on expertise, the company remains a key partner in advancing the capabilities of Italy’s machine manufacturing sector.

