Bhopal: the world’s worst industrial disaster

December 2024 marked 40 years since the toxic gas leak from a Union Carbide chemical plant in Bhopal, India. The leak of toxic methyl isocyanate, or MIC, used in the manufacture of pesticides, killed over 2,200 people within the first day or two of the leak, with many more thousands killed over subsequent weeks. Hundreds of thousands of people suffered serious long-term injuries that they were dealing with years and even decades later. It is still recognized as being the worst industrial disaster in history.

There are essentially two competing explanations for the cause of the gas leak. One explanation involves a cluster of factors which point to negligence on the part of the plant operators, putting the blame on Union Carbide and a lax safety culture. The alternative explanation, held by Union Carbide, is that the accident was essentially an act of sabotage by a single employee at the plant.

In either case, the common factors of a lax safety culture and poorly maintained facilities along with workers not being adequately trained in proper and safe procedures were present in both explanations.

A legitimate question, and arguably the most important one, is what lessons were learned from the disaster? What impacts did it have on the design, operation, and maintenance of process safety in chemical plants globally?

In the immediate aftermath, many international NGOs began cooperating to investigate the disaster and take action to prevent a similar event in the future. The incident also brought together the global chemical industry to prioritize process safety management across all phases of a facility’s life cycle, from design to end-of-life considerations. It was clear that engineers and operators were key to establishing a robust process safety culture in order to prevent similar disasters involving chemical releases or accidents from happening in the future.

Even though there has not been an industrial accident on the scale of the Bhopal disaster since then, there have been accidents around the world with far fewer injuries and fatalities.

A few noteworthy incidents stand out, with the most notable being the explosion in August of 2020 in the port of Beirut, Lebanon. Investigations revealed that a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse at the port for almost 6 years, without proper safety measures in place. (A maze of legal and shipping issues caused over 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate to be stored indefinitely in a port warehouse in the first place.) A fire at a nearby warehouse spread and ignited the ammonium nitrate, causing a massive explosion and over 200 fatalities with thousands more injured and displaced.

An earlier incident, in August of 2015, happened at a port in Tianjin, China, when a series of explosions ripped through a container storage facility. Here, too, ammonium nitrate was involved, as well as other chemicals on site including potassium nitrate. While both of these incidents occurred not at chemical plants but at storage facilities, the importance of proper storage and handling of highly toxic chemicals is still the central point at issue.

In the case of the Bhopal disaster, a number of things were revealed. First, the risks associated with expanding industrialization in developing countries without having adequate safety regulations in place could lead to disastrous outcomes. A related factor was the role that environmental racism played in the disaster. This is the practice of companies from mostly industrialized nations seeking out countries in which they can build and operate facilities where there is lax regulation with little to no legal infrastructure, allowing the company to lower costs by not having to comply with regulations like they would have to do in their home countries, where regulations are stricter and enforcement and oversight is tighter.

Such practices may be viewed as legitimate business goals but hide the real-world consequences of raising the risk and decreasing safety of these operations. More often than not, such facilities are in poorer nations with not as much regulatory or legal infrastructure to begin with. And in the case of the Bhopal disaster, the plant was located in close proximity to densely populated residential neighborhoods, making it even more of a safety issue.

The world seems to have learned some important lessons from the Bhopal disaster. The hope is that these lessons will not be forgotten for the future.

Miles Budimir

Senior Editor