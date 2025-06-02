Bidirectional LCL electric filter improves power for off-highway machines

Off-highway equipment manufacturers use electric filters in electrified machinery to manage electrical noise, voltage irregularities, or signal integrity, especially in rugged, high-interference environments. Danfoss Power Solutions launched the Editron EC-LCL1200B-350, a heavy-duty LCL electric filter specifically designed for off-highway applications. The LCL1200B electric filter is a compact, mobile-grade solution for fully electric, high-power machinery that pulls power from the ac grid rather than batteries. Applications include drilling equipment, material handling equipment, grid-connected excavators, and other tethered electric machinery.

The filter is designed to be used with the EC-C1200-450-L electric converter. Together, the two components create a grid connection, ensuring compliance with standards. The EC-C1200 converts ac power from the grid to provide dc power for the machine, while the filter reduces electromagnetic interference, improving power quality and maintaining system reliability. The combination of components is bidirectional, meaning that it can take power from the grid and feed power back to the grid.

Alternative electric filters are primarily industrial solutions designed for stationary applications, requiring additional measures to provide the same level of protection in harsh conditions. The filter’s compact design also makes it a better fit for mobile machinery, saving space and reducing weight.

The new LCL electric filter can withstand high levels of mechanical vibration and shock, while its ingress protection ratings of IP6K9K and IP67 provide protection from moisture and dust. Rated for up to 560 volts ac and 50/60 Hz, the LCL1200B filter is compatible with European and U.S. three-phase power supplies. All components are rated for 300 ARMS and 250 kVA. The filter is designed for operating altitudes of up to 4,000 m.

Danfoss Power Solutions

www.danfoss.com