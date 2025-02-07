Bill Shepard, Sara Zimmerman to lead PTDA in 2025

The 2025 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council of the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) have officially begun their leadership terms.

Bill Shepard, vice president, BDI (Cleveland, OH) steps into the role of president of the Association. A volunteer with PTDA since 2010, Shepard has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2018. He has also contributed to various committees, including serving as chair of the Programs & Products Committee in 2014.

“I’m excited to see how the PTDA will continue to address our members’ diverse needs and offer resources to meet them,” says Shepard. “I’m eager to work more closely with our membership and learn how we can expand upon the success of our industry.”

Shepard will be joined on the 2025 PTDA Board of Directors by:

Immediate past president Brian Nowak, president and CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, WI)

First vice president Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Central States Area & U.S. Energy Subsidiaries, Applied Industrial Technologies (Cleveland, OH)

Second vice president, Tom Holtry, division vice president, Conveyance Solutions, Motion (Birmingham, AL)

Treasurer Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing & Supply Inc. (Harahan, LA)

Manufacturer council chair Sara Zimmerman, vice president customer experience and product, Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America (Chesapeake, VA)

Manufacturer council vice chair Chris Gumas, director marketing, Ruland Manufacturing (Marlborough, MA)

PTDA Foundation president Matt Pavlinsky, director PT Products, Applied Industrial Technologies (Cleveland, OH)

EPTDA president Henrik Walter, CEO, Nomo Group (Taby, Sweden)

Directors:

Jeff Cloud, president and CEO, IBT Industrial Solutions (Shawnee Mission, KS)

Sarah Musser, president, Bartlett Bearing Co., Inc. (Philadelphia, PA)

Craig Pirie, president, Daemar, Inc. (Oakville, Ontario)

Joe Savage, president, Bearing Service, Inc. (Livonia, MI)

Anthony Smith, president, TBC Inc., Texas Bearing Company (Amarillo, TX)

Jos Sueters, director of sales IAM, NTN Bearing Corp. of Canada Ltd. (Mississauga, Ontario)

Zimmerman has been actively involved in PTDA committees since 2019, when she joined the End Customer Needs Committee. Since then, she has served on the Industry Summit Planning Task Force, the Voice of the End Customer Task Force and the Women in Industry Subcommittee. In 2022, she became a member of the Manufacturer Council.

“I’m committed to working as a liaison for our manufacturer members’ concerns and opinions to the Board of Directors,” states Zimmerman. “Our volunteers bring years of expertise, fresh ideas and a strong commitment to advancing our industry.”

Joining Zimmerman on the manufacturer council is:

Immediate past chair Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Central Falls, RI)

Manufacturer council vice chair Chris Gumas, director marketing, Ruland Manufacturing Co. (Marlborough, MA)

Council members:

George Basel, director marketing & product management, U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC (Wheeling, IL)

Kristian Campbell, industrial sales manager NA, Dayco Products (Birmingham, MI)

Maxine Gomez, sales manager, Belden Universal (Hillside, IL)

Chris Keyser, vice president channel & segment sales, ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. (Fort Smith, AR)

Michael Moonan, senior vice president sales, Solve Industrial Motion Group (Charlotte, NC)

Paul Phillips, president, Maxi-Lift, Inc. (Addison, TX)

David Zoesch, director national accounts, Schaeffler (Fort Mill, SC)

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

PTDA provides networking opportunities, education, information, and business tools to help distributors and manufacturers address marketplace demands effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit ptda.org