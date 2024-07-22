Continue to Site

Bimed pressure compensators and vent plugs from AutomationDirect

bimed-vent-plugs-5x7AutomationDirect has added pressure compensators and vent plugs from Bimed. Pressure compensators and vent plugs help to equalize the pressure difference between the inside and outside of a gasketed enclosure. Left unchecked, pressure fluctuations can cause seal and gasket failures and condensation buildup within an enclosure. Over time, excess condensation can lead to component corrosion, short circuits and electrical arcs, diminished performance, and expensive downtime.

Bimed pressure compensators and vent plugs are available in various sizes, air flow rates, and feature IP ratings from IP66 to IP69K to align with the specifications of the enclosure.

AutomationDirect
www.automationdirect.com/vent-plugs

