binder adds HEC connector for harsh outdoor applications

binder’s Harsh Environment Connector (HEC) is designed for outdoor applications where equipment faces dust, moisture and frequent cleaning. The connector uses sealed construction and corrosion-resistant materials for use in agricultural equipment, industrial machinery and renewable energy systems.

With an IP68/IP69K rating, the HEC helps protect against dust ingress, contamination and high-pressure or steam-jet cleaning. UV-stable, corrosion-resistant materials support use in areas with strong sunlight or high moisture. The design is intended to maintain signal and power performance in harsh conditions.

Tool-free locking for field setup

The HEC is built for straightforward installation and servicing. The portfolio includes options such as a 5-pole version with a screw clamp connection that can be assembled using standard tools. A bayonet quick-lock system opens and closes with a press-and-turn motion. A hybrid version combines power and signal in one connection.

Technical data

Number of contacts: 5-, 8- or 12-pole

Rated voltage: 150 V, 250 V, 1,000 V, 6,000 V, 4,000 V

Rated current: 32 A (5-pole), 3 A signal/25 A power (8-pole), 5 A (12-pole)

Protection class: IP68/IP69K

Approvals: VDE and UL

Accessories: Protective caps, covers, protective conduit

Use in heavy-duty and outdoor systems

The HEC is intended for applications that involve vibration, mechanical stress and exposure to weather. In agricultural and construction machinery, it can be used for power and signal connections in tractors, harvesters and pumping systems.

For environments with mechanical, chemical or climatic exposure, components in the 696 series, including cable connectors and square flange parts, are available with protective conduits. These assemblies meet IP68 protection and, when mated, IP69K. Integrated sealing protects cables and wires routed through the conduit to IP67.

The connector can also be used in outdoor lighting and tunnel systems where moisture, oils, chemicals, vibration and temperature swings are factors.

Use in solar and wind installations

Solar and wind sites often involve UV exposure, humidity and temperature variation. The HEC is designed for these conditions through sealing and resistance to UV, corrosion and vibration. Its voltage and current ranges allow use across low- and high-voltage setups.

For more information, visit binder-usa.com.