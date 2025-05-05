binder announces new M12 L- and T-coded connectors for harsh environments

binder introduced new M12 L- and T-coded connectors with stainless steel locking mechanisms for demanding industrial environments: the 813 (T-coded) and 823 (L-coded) series. These field-attachable M12 connectors are IP67-rated, providing protection against dust and water, with a mechanical service life of over 100 mating cycles. The 813 series has a 4-pole configuration, and the 823 series has options for 4-pole and 4+FE (functional earth) configurations. Both series are designed to accommodate cable diameters between 6 and 13 mm and can operate across a broad temperature range, from -40 to 105° C.

The 813 series (T-code) is suitable for applications where high electrical performance and high resistance to external influences are required. The number of poles of four and a screwable stainless steel locking mechanism result in a protection class of IP67, which guarantees complete protection against dust and temporary immersion in water. The connection is made via screw terminals, which are suitable for cable apertures of 6 to 10 mm, and supports a connection cross-section of up to 1.50 mm²/AWG 16. The series has a rated voltage of 63 V and a rated current of 12.0 A, which qualifies it for use in electrical systems with high requirements. The mechanical service life of over 100 mating cycles ensures a long service life.

The 823 series (L-code) enables increased flexibility and performance, especially for applications with increased current requirements. The number of poles of 4 or 4+FE and the connection cross-section of up to 2.5 mm²/AWG 14 without wire end ferrules make this series suitable for higher current loads of up to 16 A. The stainless steel locking mechanism also ensures high mechanical stability and IP67 protection. The wide cable aperture of 8 to 13 mm and the ability to work in temperature ranges from -40 °C to 105 °C. In electrical terms, the series has a rated voltage of 63 V.

In today’s industrial sector, shaped by the rise of automation and the need for robust, space-efficient connectivity, binder aims to equip engineers with the new M12 L- and T-coded connectors to improve reliability and mechanical durability in harsh environmental conditions. Meeting the increasing demands of Industry 4.0 applications, these connectors provide a cost-effective and dependable solution for secure signal, data, and power transmission.

Learn more about the M12 L- and T-coded connectors here in the webshop.

binder

binder-usa.com