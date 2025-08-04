binder introduces M12 connectors for compact power applications

As industrial equipment continues to shrink in size, there is a growing demand for compact, high-performance connectors. binder, a manufacturer of industrial circular connectors, has introduced its M12 power connectors to address this requirement by providing high voltage in limited installation spaces. These smaller connectors are being used more frequently in newer machinery, while 7/8″ connectors still play an important role in maintaining legacy systems and existing infrastructure. This shift reflects a broader industry trend toward compact, adaptable solutions in automation.

Strong connections in compact designs

M12 connectors are now widely established as a go-to solution for transmitting signal, data, and power. Their compact form factor makes them ideal for installations where space is limited, yet they can handle voltages up to 630 V. Thanks to their standardized design, M12 connectors are easy to assemble on-site and seamlessly integrate into a wide range of machinery and systems.

With standardized codings like S, T, K, and L, M12 connectors provide safe and reliable solutions tailored to diverse applications. S and K codings are commonly used for AC power, while T and L codings are explicitly designed for DC power. This clear differentiation enhances both safety and versatility, allowing seamless integration across a wide range of system configurations.

With its M12-S, M12-K, M12-T, and M12-L series, binder offers a wide range of configuration options.

The technical specifications vary across series, but all offer reliable and secure connections.

binder series: 813, 814, 820, 823, 824, and 870

Coding: K, L, S, T, and 7/8″

Pins: 3 to 5, depending on coding

Protection class: IP67 or IP68

Mechanical durability: >100 mating cycles

Operating temperature range: -40 °C to +85 °C

UL standards compliance: UL2237 & UL2238

Developed for use in demanding environments, these connectors support the consistent transmission of high voltages and power.

For more information, visit binder-usa.com.