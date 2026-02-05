binder introduces M8 flange connectors with solder connection

binder has introduced M8 flange connectors with a solder-connection option, expanding its M8 connector lineup. The compact connectors are intended for applications that require custom cable lengths or manual, small-batch cable assembly.

Adding a solder-connection option to the M8 flange lineup

binder’s M8 flange connectors are available with several termination options, including dip-solder, wire and cable versions. The new solder-connection option adds another configuration choice for matching connector terminations to application needs. The connectors are designed for compact installations and are intended for use in automation and robotics systems.

Designed for flexible, manual wiring

The new M8 flange connectors with solder connection support manual wiring for customized assemblies, small-series production and repair work. They are intended for applications that require specific cable lengths or where standard cable options do not fit. The connectors are compatible with existing M8 interfaces and are designed to maintain consistent signal transmission in compact installations.

Technical data

Complies with IEC 61076-2-104

Compact, industry-grade connectors

Compatible with common M8 sensor and actuator interfaces

Easy integration into existing systems

Protection classes IP65, IP67, IP69K

Various flange plug and flange socket versions available

M8 flange connectors for space-constrained installations

Typical uses include automation and conveyor equipment, sensor and actuator cabling and measurement and test systems. The connectors are intended for robotic systems and other applications where installation space is limited and consistent signal transmission is required.

Testing and mechanical durability

binder said the new M8 variants undergo laboratory testing. The flange components with solder buckets are designed to meet specified mechanical load and quality requirements.

Summary

The M8 flange connectors with solder connection add another termination option to binder’s lineup. The connectors support manual assembly in compact installations while maintaining compatibility with existing M8 interfaces.

For more information, visit binder-usa.com.