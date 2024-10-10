Binder introduces special flange components for the PBC15 cable connector

Today’s demanding industrial applications require compact, robust connectors that can reliably transmit high currents and voltages. binder now offers special flange components that act as plug-in partners for the PBC15 cable connector, which can transmit high currents and voltages in tight spaces. This combination enables tailored solutions for a wide range of applications, such as in-drive technology.

“The system is particularly suitable for applications where power and signals need to be transmitted via a cable. With the option for shielding, the connector is also optimal for applications with high demands on signal integrity or where electromagnetic transmission is required,” said Philipp Zuber, product manager at binder.

The connector supplies three-phase and asynchronous motors and frequency inverters. Due to its properties, it can be used in drive technology, automation technology, intralogistics, and mechanical engineering — for example, in fans, pumps, and packaging machines.

The new flange components also create seamless connections for secure power and signal transmission. They are available as flange plugs and sockets (with locking mechanisms), each in unshielded plastic or shielded versions with metal components. They offer standard wire cross-sections of 1.5 mm² and 2.5 mm² with wire lengths of 250 mm, enabling current transmission of up to 16 A at 630 V. The PBC15 flange components feature an M20x1.5 mounting thread, which can be directly mounted in the customer-specific housing, device, or motor housing using a locknut. A quick locking mechanism can be achieved with a ¼ turn. Additionally, the standardized flange components are cross-manufacturer compatible according to DIN EN IEC 61076-2-116.

binder

binder-usa.com