binder offers angled M5 panel mount compact connectors

The growing complexity of industrial applications imposes high requirements on connector systems, especially in settings with restricted installation space. binder, a specialist in circular connectors, is enhancing its product range with angled M5 panel mount connectors. These connectors are engineered for applications needing compact, durable solutions, opening new opportunities in fields like automation, robotics, and measurement and control technology.

In applications such as circuit board assembly, every millimeter often matters. Increasingly, custom connector systems that can be used in the smallest of spaces are needed. This was also the case for a provider of complete solutions for the electrical engineering and IT industries.

Compact solution for space-critical requirements

The angled M5 panel mount connectors form a crucial part of the connector system, enabling mechanical and electrical connections in tight spaces. The application areas are aimed at markets where high reliability and robustness are required, such as industrial camera technology, sensors for automation, analytical devices, cobots, and drones.

“The company approached us as a connector specialist to see if we could offer one of our smallest connectors for its application. After reviewing the requirements, it quickly became clear that only an angled version would be suitable. We didn’t have this in our portfolio at the time. This led to a new development, which has attracted interest from other customers. As a result, we will soon be adding the angled M5 panel mount connectors to our standard portfolio,” explains Guido Werner, product manager at binder.

Breakthrough in product development – and “Made in Germany” remains unrivaled

The development of this panel mount connectors was a challenge for binder. “An angled version of our M5-size panel mount connectors is, in itself, a design challenge. Additionally, the customer required the component dimensions to be reduced to a maximum of 7.5 mm x 7.5 mm so that as many parts as possible could be placed side by side on the circuit board. This brought us up against geometric limits such as wall thickness and clearance and creepage distances. Material selection also became a factor. New contacts and a new housing were needed for the panel mount connectors.

New production tools had to be developed to ensure the angled panel mount connectors could be reliably produced in series. But the effort was worth it. In the end, we successfully realized a high-quality component,” explains Guido Werner.

Another special feature: Barely visible to the naked eye are the spread positioning pins, which ensure optimal twist protection on the circuit board even before soldering. Another quality feature is the recessed O-ring, which ensures a reliable seal with the housing. The O-ring is precisely pressed against the housing when the panel mount connectors is connected, ensuring an optimal sealing effect. This eliminates the risk of damaging the seal by over-tightening.

