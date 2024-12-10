binder redesigned its molded M16 connectors for harsh environments

binder has introduced a new generation of molded M16 connectors for harsh conditions and demanding environments. The versatile M16 circular connectors are designed for applications ranging from heavy-duty machinery, such as construction cranes and excavators, to precision-driven laboratory equipment. These connectors must meet diverse requirements, ensuring stable and reliable connections in extreme conditions, such as freezing temperatures and exposure to dirt and dust. To address these challenges, they must combine high electrical performance with exceptional durability and resilience.

The previous M16 included many existing parts from field-wireable connectors, not all of which were ideal for the molded version. With an expanding portfolio and increasing demand, binder fundamentally redesigned the product to use a modular system, enabling many common parts between the unshielded and shielded variants. The team paid particular attention to applications in industrial machinery, camera systems, and pressure sensors. These areas require maximum electrical reliability and, therefore, a robust connector system that functions under difficult operating conditions. For example, crane and excavator applications require fixed plug connections. Particularly in critical moments, such as when lifting heavy loads, it is important that the connectors fit securely and are quick and easy to use.

The new connectors have a triangular design that makes them easy to handle, even in sub-zero temperatures or when wearing gloves, and minimizes dirt-prone areas and undercuts. They can be reliably mated, unmated, and locked at any time, and they meet the special requirements for shock resistance, vibration tolerance, and tightness. In summary, the design ensures a reliable connection in extreme temperatures, dirt, and moisture, minimizes the risk of failure, and ensures the continuous operational readiness of the machines.

Developing the new molded M16 connectors was particularly challenging, as it had to comply with both the M16 standard (DIN EN 61076-2-106) and the stringent AISG standard (for the 8-pin shielded variant) in terms of IP68 sealing and compatibility between different manufacturers. By optimizing the sealing system, the new M16 system resolves existing compatibility issues that have previously led to insufficient sealing. Additionally, the new generation of M16 connectors is lead-free, meeting the EU RoHS2 directive 2011/65/EU, including 2015/863/EU.

