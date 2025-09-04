binder releases yellow M8 and M12 cordsets for industrial automation

binder USA has announced the release of new yellow M8 and M12 cordsets, designed for use in industrial automation systems. The new cordsets are offered in multiple configurations, including straight or angled, and single- or double-ended versions, to support a broad spectrum of application needs. Suitable for both signal and control connections, they are available with 3- and 4-pin M8 and M12 locking connectors and support rated currents up to 4A.

Built for harsh industrial environments, binder’s yellow cordsets are tested and rated to IP67, IP68, and IP69K, ensuring exceptional resistance to water, dust, and mechanical stress. To enhance durability and flexibility, customers can select from two robust cable jacket materials: PVC, ideal for general industrial use, or TPE, offering greater flexibility for dynamic applications.

Features

Locking type: M8 & M12 (3- and 4-pin)

Versions: Straight & Angled, Single & Double Ended

Rated current: Up to 4A

Environmental protection: IP67, IP68, IP69K

Cable jacket options: PVC & TPE

Lengths: 0.3m to 10m (custom lengths available)

The bright yellow color of these cordsets provides high visibility for quick identification and enhanced safety in complex wiring environments, while maintaining full compliance with industry standards.

For more information, visit binder-usa.com.