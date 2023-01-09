Continue to Site

Binder USA completes portfolio of crimp termination options

Binder USA has developed a complete portfolio of connectors, contacts, tools and accessories for crimp termination. binder’s crimp variants simplify wiring for quick cable assembly on site.

BIN900_binder-USA_M16-Crimp-IP67_300-dpiThe 423 series M16 connector offers reliable connectivity for signals, data, and electrical power with low contact resistance and gas tightness. These connectors have the tensile strength and non-detachable (IP67-level) connection needed for challenging applications such as the installation of gas meters, railroad technology, sensors and actuators, test and measurement, and industrial controls.

Product highlights:

  • Locking system: screw
  • Pin counts: 2 to 8
  • Rated voltage: 32 to 150 V
  • Rated current: 5 A or 6 A
  • Protection level: IP67
  • Meets DIN EN 60352-2 standards

binder USA, LP
