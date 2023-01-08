Continue to Site

Design World

binder USA completes portfolio of crimp termination options

By |

Share

binder USA has developed a complete portfolio of connectors, contacts, tools, and accessories for crimp termination. binder’s crimp variants simplify wiring for quick cable assembly on site.

The 423 series M16 connector offers reliable connectivity for signals, data, and electrical power with low contact resistance and gas tightness. These connectors have the tensile strength and non-detachable (IP67-level) connection needed for challenging applications such as the installation of gas meters, railroad technology, sensors and actuators, test and measurement, and industrial controls.

423 series M16 connector product highlights:

  • binder series: 423
  • Locking system: screw
  • Pin counts: 2 to 8
  • Rated voltage: 32 to 150 V
  • Rated current: 5 A or 6 A
  • Protection level: IP67
  • Meets DIN EN 60352-2 standards

For additional information, please visit: binder USA crimp termination options.

Filed Under: Connectors (electrical) • crimp technologies
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Lisa Eitel

Lisa Eitel has worked in the motion industry since 2001. Her areas of focus include motors, drives, motion control, power transmission, linear motion, and sensing and feedback technologies. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and is an inductee of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society; a member of the Society of Women Engineers; and a judge for the FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regionals. Besides her motioncontroltips.com contributions, she also leads the production of the quarterly motion issues of Design World.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World